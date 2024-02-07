 Skip to content

Cube Chaos update for 7 February 2024

Moil Balance Update

Cube Chaos update for 7 February 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13379534

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moil Balance Update
-2 new Options:
--Disable map feathers, Stay slowed/paused when no longer at max mana
-59 Balance changes
--Mostly hp increases to cubes which require a lot of setup so they actually surivive
--Ants attackspeed reduced by 50%
--Pyromaniac mild nerf, Wizard mild buff, Cryomancer mild buff
-9 Wording improvements, 23 Spelling mistakes
-Performance improvement regarding flying and other movement negation effects
-Various other fixes/minor improvements/changes
Full Patchnotes as always in game

