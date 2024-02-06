 Skip to content

SAO Utils 2: Progressive update for 6 February 2024

Version Update 1.5.0

Build 13379335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NERvGear Core System / 1.5.0

  • Add independent widget scaling option

  • Fix changing a widget's z does not take effect until restart

  • Fix cannot extract icons from some EXE files

  • Increase default timeout for the startup animation to 30s

  • Miscellaneous Data: Add 'Custom Command' value

  • Workshop: Add multi-image preview support

  • Widget Properties: Add OBS capture option

  • Launcher: Add 'Topmost Window' option

  • Preferences: Add 'Startup Animation Fill Mode' option

  • Script Value: Add 'Access JSON API' example

  • Web Browser Engine

    • Upgrade to Chromium 109
    • Fix cannot navigate to new URL in some cases
    • Fix logging file size growing infinitely
    • Remove Flash support

  • Font Picker

    • Add 'Letter Spacing' option
    • Add Italic, Underline and Strikeout style options
    • Add multiple font families input support
    • Fix incorrect default font weight

  • Image/Icon/Background Picker

    • Add WEBP format support
    • Navigate to the currently configured tab when opening
Custom Widget Scaling

New 'Custom Command' in Misc. Data

OBS and widget capturing settings

Memo Widget Extension / 1.0.0 (New)

  • Single widget multiple notes switching
  • Rich text editing
  • Custom background
  • Custom fonts and colors
  • 'Note' element integrated in HUD Custom Widget
Customizable Memo Notes Widget

Note Element for HUD Custom Widget

HUD Widget Extension / 1.5.0

  • Add widget presets 'Network Latency', 'NVIDIA-SMI Info' and 'wttr.in Weather'

  • HUD Custom Widget

    • Widget/Item/Element Settings: Add 'Scale' and '3D Rotation' options
    • Item Editor: Fix some operation and configuration issues
    • Image Element: Add 'Smooth Edges' option
Items with 3D Rotation Transform

Elements with Scale Transform

BOTW Theme Extension / 1.1.0

  • Add support to select menu and dialog options with Enter key

  • Shortcuts Menu: Pop up on the screen where the cursor is located

  • Launcher Menu 'Inventory'

    • Add sub Menu/Folder browsing support
    • Adapt to more screen aspect ratios

  • This extension is subscribed / updated via In-App Workshop.

Web Widget Extension / 1.2.2

  • Search Widget: Add Everything search engine preset
  • 'bilibili Animate RSS' widget preset: New subscription URL
Search with the Everything engine

Media Support Extension / 1.3.2

  • Gallery Widget: Add 'Refresh Gallery' option and action

Mail Box Extension / 1.0.4

  • Fix some warning messages

