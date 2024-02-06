Version Update 1.5.0

NERvGear Core System / 1.5.0
-
Add independent widget scaling option
-
Fix changing a widget's z does not take effect until restart
-
Fix cannot extract icons from some EXE files
-
Increase default timeout for the startup animation to 30s
-
Miscellaneous Data: Add 'Custom Command' value
-
Workshop: Add multi-image preview support
-
Widget Properties: Add OBS capture option
-
Launcher: Add 'Topmost Window' option
-
Preferences: Add 'Startup Animation Fill Mode' option
-
Script Value: Add 'Access JSON API' example
-
Web Browser Engine
- Upgrade to Chromium 109
- Fix cannot navigate to new URL in some cases
- Fix logging file size growing infinitely
- Remove Flash support
-
Font Picker
- Add 'Letter Spacing' option
- Add Italic, Underline and Strikeout style options
- Add multiple font families input support
- Fix incorrect default font weight
-
Image/Icon/Background Picker
- Add WEBP format support
- Navigate to the currently configured tab when opening
Custom Widget Scaling
New 'Custom Command' in Misc. Data
OBS and widget capturing settings
Memo Widget Extension / 1.0.0 (New)
- Single widget multiple notes switching
- Rich text editing
- Custom background
- Custom fonts and colors
- 'Note' element integrated in HUD Custom Widget
Customizable Memo Notes Widget
Note Element for HUD Custom Widget
HUD Widget Extension / 1.5.0
-
Add widget presets 'Network Latency', 'NVIDIA-SMI Info' and 'wttr.in Weather'
-
HUD Custom Widget
- Widget/Item/Element Settings: Add 'Scale' and '3D Rotation' options
- Item Editor: Fix some operation and configuration issues
- Image Element: Add 'Smooth Edges' option
Items with 3D Rotation Transform
Elements with Scale Transform
BOTW Theme Extension / 1.1.0
-
Add support to select menu and dialog options with Enter key
-
Shortcuts Menu: Pop up on the screen where the cursor is located
-
Launcher Menu 'Inventory'
- Add sub Menu/Folder browsing support
- Adapt to more screen aspect ratios
-
This extension is subscribed / updated via In-App Workshop.
Web Widget Extension / 1.2.2
- Search Widget: Add Everything search engine preset
- 'bilibili Animate RSS' widget preset: New subscription URL
Search with the Everything engine
Media Support Extension / 1.3.2
- Gallery Widget: Add 'Refresh Gallery' option and action
Mail Box Extension / 1.0.4
- Fix some warning messages
