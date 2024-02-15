Railway Empire 2 - Update 1.2
Tycoons!
We have just delivered Railway Empire 2’s Update 1.2 alongside our first DLC, Journey to the East for Steam, Xbox Game Pass across console and PC Game Pass for PC, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles (supported through Smart Delivery).
This update includes several fixes, such as fixes for manual signals and for blocked gridirons.
Please find the full Changelog below.
Fixes:
-
Fixed several issues where trains would ignore manual signals/manual signals not working (directional signals and stop signals).
-
Fixed an issue where a train on a Gridiron could be facing and blocking other trains trying to enter the Gridiron.
-
Added: Customizable key binds for manual signal placement:
- Place directional signals
- Place stop signals
- Place or modify a directional signal
- Place or modify a stop signal
- Remove all signals
-
Fixed an issue where in the Scenario 13 ‘Sitting on the Fence’ - Rheims was not demanding the required Weapons or Canned Food in some situations.
-
Fixed an issue with the last mission of the Balkan scenario where the framerate would drop when having the “Connect X train stations” task active.
-
Fixed an issue where the frame rate would drop when opening the track building, this was especially noticeable on the older generation consoles.
-
Fixed an issue where the customized maintenance limit value of the maintenance depot carried over to later campaign missions instead of resetting to the default 60%.
-
Fixed an issue where the competitor merger option was cheaper than buying shares first before merging companies. Direct Merger is now 25% more expensive than buying shares first.
-
Fixed an issue where competitors were still expanding when 100% of their shares were in possession of the player.
-
Fixed an issue where players were unable to rename rail lines in Russian, Arabic, Korean, and Japanese.
