Railway Empire 2 - Update 1.2

Tycoons!

We have just delivered Railway Empire 2’s Update 1.2 alongside our first DLC, Journey to the East for Steam, Xbox Game Pass across console and PC Game Pass for PC, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles (supported through Smart Delivery).

This update includes several fixes, such as fixes for manual signals and for blocked gridirons.

Please find the full Changelog below.

Fixes: