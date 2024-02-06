Release Beta 1.3-15 (2024|02|06)

-
Update to Unity2021 LTS Version
-
Added choice to "watch the bard" or "not yet watch the bard"
-
Changed colliders for tutorial information for a better flow
-
A lot of minor bugfixes
