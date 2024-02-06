 Skip to content

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Release Beta 1.3-15 (2024|02|06)

Release Beta 1.3-15 (2024|02|06)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Update to Unity2021 LTS Version

  • Added choice to "watch the bard" or "not yet watch the bard"

  • Changed colliders for tutorial information for a better flow

  • A lot of minor bugfixes

