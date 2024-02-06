Update R83: Season Foxtrot

Welcome to SEASON FOXTROT, Shatterliners!

The new game season is 2-month long and free, to boot. There is a small change in the season tasks logic: now you need to complete several tasks from the current week to open the next week's tasks.

As always, cool rewards are waiting for you in the new season, including 12 new weapon perks:

The Transfusion perk for the Firespray submachine gun restores some health on reload based on the number of enemies killed with the bullets from the previous magazine.

The Reload Boost perks for the G9 Kungen pistol, the U44 Culverina revolver, and the the TWD X-Treme sniper rifle increase reloading speed by 10%.

The Cruel Repose perk for the G7 Springer pistol ensures that the players killed with precision shots cannot be revived.

The Prophecy perk for the Lupara Compatta secondary shotgun randomly grants you one of the three gifts upon kill: the gift of healing, the gift of ammo, or the gift of a quick reload.

The Giza's Gaze perk for the XM-40 Conciliator assault rifle provides you with a limited amount of freezing ammo after a kill.

The Stability Boost perk for the Λ-7 Ghost assault rifle improves stability by 10%.

The Lasting Moment perk for the Dragonfly sniper rifle returns one bullet to the clip if the whole burst has hit the target.

The Xenon Lights perk for the SAG-8 Reaper sniper rifle blinds the enemies around the target after a precision kill.

Accuracy Boost perk for the R21 Brute shotgun improves weapon accuracy by 15%.

The Blood Ritual perk for the R60 Gevaudan shotgun activates a self-revive after a certain number of kills, with precision kills bringing more value.

NEW MAPS

We are happy to present you a new short PvE episode: Quicksand. The Command has requested your report on everything you've seen and heard in the course of Operation Stormbringer. Every last bit matters. But first, you need to exfiltrate. Proceed to the rendezvous coordinates and wait for Commander Phillips to pick you up.

EXPEDITION

Expedition has got several big changes:

Bunkers , the new Expedition activity. Bunkers are linear indoor encounters that give you a pleasant change of pace in your expeditions. They are not as difficult as dungeons, but provide you with lots of fun and rewards.

If you lack some resources to obtain another PvE perk and have no time for another Expedition foray, you can now exchange the resources you may do away with to get the needed one. Just click on the "Exchange resources" button on the PvE perks screen.

From this update on, when players are down, they are not dead but are rather in a critical state. In this "down" state they can crawl to a safer place to be revived by teammates. Furthermore, as such players are not dead, they can attract mobs' attention, thus giving a respite for the teammates.

Two new perks orbit around this new "down" state. The Final Safeguard perk grants a 10-second barrier when the player gets downed. Every 7 kills grant you an additional 5 seconds to the barrier lifetime. With the Desperate Charge perk, a downed player hits the enemies in the vicinity with chain lightning every now and then.

In bunkers and dungeons, players can only be resuscitated by teammates. No more automatic respawns in these places.

BUG FIXES