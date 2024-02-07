New equipment system [Update]

I haven't been heard from for a long time. It's because I was working on redesigning the equipment system for the crew members. The old system when all the equipment was "glued into the character" is a thing of the past, and now we can separately buy weapons and armor/armoured suits for each crew member.





However, there is a point - in order for a crew member to be able to put on an item, he must have the abilities (skills) to own this equipment. The maximum level for a abilities is 10.

At the moment, the following types of equipment and skills of possession have appeared:

Standard armor (requires the skill "Possession of standard armor")

This includes usual body armor and some types of armored suits.

Heavy armor (requires the skill "Heavy Armor Mastery")

This includes powerful and cool armor and exosuits.

Standard weapons (requires the skill "Possession of standard weapons")

This includes light types of small arms, rifles, shotguns and submachine guns.

Heavy weapons (requires the skill "Possession of heavy weapons")

This includes powerful and mighty guns such as plasma cannons, assault rifles or machine guns.

You can buy new equipment from the Earth Trade Fleet (i.e. at the player's station).

As for the crew members, they can also be hired at the player's station. Crew members now have a "specialization", which determines which skills a character have and how his skills will be pumped when level up (however, level up will be added in future updates).

Now you can hire several "pre-trained" crew members (so-called presets) - from an ordinary soldier with an usual rifle to a cool space marine with a plasma gun. It is important to remember that by buying a simple soldier, you will not (most likely) be able to put cool armor on him, you need to look at what skills he has for owning a certain type of equipment.

By the way, now each armored suit has its own resistance to various environmental conditions.

At the moment, there are already the following environmental conditions: heat, cold, lack of oxygen, toxicity. Each of the above effects has its own level (for example, the heat of the 1st level corresponding to 100 degrees Celsius or the heat of the 5th level corresponding to 500 degrees Celsius).

To fully comfortably and safely enjoy the views and beauties on the surface of Venus, whose temperature is around 450 degrees Celsius, which corresponds to the 5th level of effect "heat", you need a spacesuit with at least 5 level of resistance to heat. If the level is lower, for example 4, then the character will receive damage, although reduced. But a character without a spacesuit at all, who decides to walk around Venus, will instantly receive a lot of damage.



The following minor edits and improvements were also made in this update:

The start of a new game has been fixed. How it works always and under any case. Previously, there were problems of which you had to restart the application to start a new game.

A player database patching system has been created. So this made for the data structure on the current player database matches the one that was changed in the updates. Well, in case the patching of the player's database with his current progress does not go according to plan and a bug occurs - you can always start a new game, since this function now works flawlessly :)

An ugly bug has been fixed when enemy characters "blinked" after being detected.

The new player's crew members now have a normal, human name and not the name of his preset.

Fixed the short description window of the item (popup) in the store. Now it stands in the right place and does not fall over the edge of the screen.

The ship's power system is finally working correctly. If there is no energy, then the modules will be switched off alternately until the energy balance is ok. Also, now disconnecting a module that consumes a lot of energy will release free energy and possibly reconnect another de-energized module. By the way, it began to work well and correctly just thanks to the new equipment system.

Fixed a possible bug when you can put a module that is installed on the ship in the shopping cart for sale. Now you need to uninstall it before selling.

Fixed a strange and unpleasant effect when pop-ups near the cursor "lagged" behind it.

Fixed a bug with incorrect image movement in the mini-windows of the unit preview (these are the windows that you see in the store when you selected an item or when the unit inventory is open). Now the picture moves smoothly, so now you can view the goods/units without suffering.

Now, when a player destroys enemy units (characters, ships), he is given a reward - credits. Also, the amount of the reward is now displayed near the icon with credits.

Added new hints when using some perks. For example, if you use the "heal" perk on a target that has a maximum hp.

I just keep working according to the plan :)

Join to game community!