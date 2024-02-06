Feb 6th 2024 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13378884 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 10:09:41 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed weapon/relic swap bug in LootUI - Should no longer be able to swap

-Relics should now swap properly under inventory UI

-Added a 20% damage multiplier per rarity increase, all weapon base damage increased by 3

-Overall scaled defense stat for all monsters to counter balance this change, all enemy defense increased by 3

-Adjusted red elite and boss damage/attack behaviors

-Area Tag set bonus adjusted to 15% for 4 set, and 25% for 6 set

-Ring of Precision changed to 50% critical damage bonus down from 70%

-Added ground UI element for hold to destroy items