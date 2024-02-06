Hotfix Megathread 5.2.x

Heroes!

This announcement will catalogue all the hotfixes we have released for patch 5.2.0 that came in with the 2023 Rebalance patch, and will be kept current with the latest hotfix release added to the top of the patch notes.

Hotfix 5.2.3 - February 6th

Balance changes

* Reverted the monster damage nerf to Dual Daggers and instead applied a 15% damage nerf to Shade's career skill, to follow along with the general nerf to monster killers in patch 5.2.0

Increased the base crit chance of Dual Dagger heavy attacks by 10%

Reduced the base crit chance of Sword & Dagger's second heavy attack by 10%.

Outcast Engineer: Increased "Ingenious Ordnance" bomb craft time to 120 seconds.

Outcast Engineer: reduced the bonus crit chance from "Perilous Overclock" to 8%

Falchion, Crowbill, One-handed Flail: Reduced stamina cost for pushing to 1 (half a shield)

Reduced the Masterwork Pistol's damage modifier vs monsters by 22%

Chaos Wastes: Reduced Grudge Mark bonus health modifier by 16%

Fixes

* Fixed issue where some Gifts of the Wolf Father illusions were not showing up in the crafting menu for certain players.

Fixed the issue that caused Frame generation technology to not work.

The Shade nerfs are meant to bring her in line with the nerfs to other monster killer careers without targeting the Dual Daggers and instead nerfing her directly. Since we've also received feedback that the dual daggers could use some love and that the Sword & Dagger are a bit too good, we've done a tune up there.

The Masterwork Pistol nerf is also part of the overall effort to reel in all monster killers.

Outcast Engineer is a tad overtuned which is why we're applying these nerfs to these two talents. We'll be monitoring the community response to these to see if these changes are enough or if more needs to be done to reel him back a bit.

The Falchion, Crowbill and One-handed Flail have been changed to go along with the general buff to one-handed weapons that was done in the initial balance pass.

Hotfix 5.2.2 - December 20th

This one is tiny, I promise!

Fixes

Fixed Bestigors and Minotaurs ending their charge early if they have to run around an obstacle.

Fixed an exploit where an Outcast Engineer with the "Bombadier" talent gained 3 new grenades when leaving and rejoining a game. Cheeky!

Fixed a bug where Outcast Engineer's "Superior Gaskets" talent did not provide power on clients.

Hotfix 5.2.1 - December 19th

Fixes