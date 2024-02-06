- WIP InputMapping widgets that dynamically populate from enhanced input
- Adding Premium collection tag to several interactions due to be sold
- AnimSolve and Seated logic work to support properly handling avatar seated offsetting on the avatar, post-retarget, so HumanoidOffsets are no longer eyeballed to offset Quinn to account for the avatar
- Input pass, player mappable info populated, various things consolidated and tidied, minor behavior changes but overall mostly the same, attempted to untangle the mess for future changes
IJKL,UOinput for offsetting avatar in all contexts, can use it for adjusting avatar position, e.g. when seated adjust to sit properly
- Experimental Auto FOV/DOF for ThirdPersonCam
- Fix morph targets for vrm import
Mikoverse Playtest update for 6 February 2024
Improved VRM Loading Speed and fixed skin binding on tracking morph targets
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1914732 Depot 1914732
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update