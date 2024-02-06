 Skip to content

Mikoverse Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Improved VRM Loading Speed and fixed skin binding on tracking morph targets

  • WIP InputMapping widgets that dynamically populate from enhanced input
  • Adding Premium collection tag to several interactions due to be sold
  • AnimSolve and Seated logic work to support properly handling avatar seated offsetting on the avatar, post-retarget, so HumanoidOffsets are no longer eyeballed to offset Quinn to account for the avatar
  • Input pass, player mappable info populated, various things consolidated and tidied, minor behavior changes but overall mostly the same, attempted to untangle the mess for future changes
  • IJKL,UO input for offsetting avatar in all contexts, can use it for adjusting avatar position, e.g. when seated adjust to sit properly
  • Experimental Auto FOV/DOF for ThirdPersonCam
  • Fix morph targets for vrm import

