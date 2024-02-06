 Skip to content

Jailbreaker update for 6 February 2024

Version 1.3 - Minor changes + Working on a Finale rework

  • Fixed an issue where players can go out of bounds
  • Made the Finale significantly easier (temporary change)

Now, about the finale section of the game...
I've received a lot of criticism on the Finale. The problem was that the final section contains unwanted RNG that makes it hard to practice and skews the Leaderboard in an unfair way. I've decided to try to make a rework to try and fix this issue, along with some additional features to make it easier to practice the game. The next update may take a bit of time but hopefully I can get it done in roughly a month.

Thanks for playing. Will see you soon!

