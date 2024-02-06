 Skip to content

Back to the Dawn update for 6 February 2024

Minor Bug Fix and Updates!

Build 13378712 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings Inmates,

Hope you’ve all been having a fun time in Boulderton Prison! We wanted to share a quick update that is now live in both the main and Opentest branches.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the prison lobby's first floor map was not displayed correctly.

Content Updates

  • Updated some in-game sound effects.

That’s all for today! And don’t forget, Back To The Dawn is now ON SALE from 6-15 February. With an exclusive 12% discount, now’s the perfect time to dive in and explore every nook and cranny of this gripping prison survival game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1735700/Back_to_the_Dawn/

