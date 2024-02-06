Minor Bug Fix and Updates!

Greetings Inmates,

Hope you’ve all been having a fun time in Boulderton Prison! We wanted to share a quick update that is now live in both the main and Opentest branches.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the prison lobby's first floor map was not displayed correctly.

Updated some in-game sound effects.

That’s all for today! And don’t forget, Back To The Dawn is now ON SALE from 6-15 February. With an exclusive 12% discount, now’s the perfect time to dive in and explore every nook and cranny of this gripping prison survival game!

