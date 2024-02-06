 Skip to content

大侠立志传：碧血丹心 update for 6 February 2024

2.6 Update

V1.1.0206b58

[New Additions]
1.Added followup events for the Cold Skin Gang, granting access to the "Flaming Blade" technique and the weapon "Ying Dragon."

[Adjustments]
1.Upgraded the secondary artifact "Gold Goblet" from the Sacred Ox Treasure to the primary "Golden Bowl."

[Fixes]
1. Fixed an issue where selecting the default option in the custom difficulty interface changes the difficulty setting to old versions.
2. Corrected dialogue logic errors with Yan Luochong's return to the Divine Flame Sect and interactions with Feng Xuanji.
3.Addressed a bug that caused the game to freeze when using the "Learn" feature in the Sky Breaker Tower.

