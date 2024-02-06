Fixes
- Added LODs for palace pieces
- Fixed wind related bug
- Fixed butterflies not going invisible on low quality
- Fixed frost being active through Main Menu
- Fixed god rays being active through Main Menu
- Fixed bridge lamp posts not being glass
- Fixed bridge lamp posts being always "turned on"
- Adjusted snow coverage on some models
- Fixed cloud shadows in winter being too strong and wrong color
- Trees shader wind reaction changed
- Fixed rain stopping abruptly
- Rain not showing if camera moved too fast
- Fields now accumulate water during rain (Visual)
- Rain to Sunny transition changed to allow water to "evaporate" on the fields
- Rain particles now adjust scale to makeup for fewer particles on lower quality
- Fixed rain wheat color being too strong
- Re-worked fog calculations for butterflies
- Fixed rain being jittering when moving or rotating camera
- Added Time Wind Support To Flag Lines
- Added support for poop on drains to increase/decrease with rain
- Added support for height map to roads shader
- Added rain accumulation to roads (Ultra-Quality only)
- Fixed Messengers Guild rotating part not being affected by wind
- Fixed Windmill rotating parts not being affected by wind
- Agnes feast now works properly
- Giovanni feast now has correct tooltip
- Wooden bridge now has a proper description.
- Stockpile now has correct icon
- Grapes and Grape juice can now be stored in granaries built on old saves.
- Fixed issue where feast UI wouldn't update properly
- Fixed issue where feast hall would operate without full staff.
- Fixed issue with Winifred's third date being completed when triggered
- Fixed issue where fish on the edge of the hut's area would not be reachable.
- Fixed issue where soldiers would move to join their squad when finished training
- Fixed issue where workers could get stuck in front of Embassy
- Fixed loading game during rain would make grass display with strange color
- Fixed specular colors not loading/saving properly
- Fixed loading saves during rain would lead to unloaded rain features
- Fixed wetness would continue changing even on pause
- Fixed loading rain after it starts stopping to rain would lead to starting to rain again
- Fixed rivers not having dynamic specular color
- Fixed rivers not having water drops during rain
- Fixed forest bushes would appear through town well
- Fixed a few issues causing fablings to get stuck.
- Grape juice now shows up in production controls menu
- Fixed Ocean Shader not supporting water drops
- You can now move/destroy material carts and coffers.
- Adjusted entrance to ministry of culture.
- Several localization fixes
- Disabled local avoidance for pathing agents to help reduce stuck issues
- Fixed exploit that let you place more than 1 of limited buildings.
- Fixed issue that prevented quests from repeating.
- Fixed issue where trees would not become visible again if you destroyed an unconfirmed foundation piece on top of the tree.
- Fixed issue where placing harvest guild could break game.
- Adjusted waves placement
- Fixed ocean shader normal (water drops) being too sharp during rain
Optimizations
- Optimized interior mappings
- Added rain particle quality settings
- Optimized wheat shader
- Optimized river shader
- Optimized Ocean Shader
- Optimized ground shader
