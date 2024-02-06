 Skip to content

Fabledom update for 6 February 2024

Hotfix

Fabledom update for 6 February 2024 · Build 13378627

Fixes

  • Added LODs for palace pieces
  • Fixed wind related bug
  • Fixed butterflies not going invisible on low quality
  • Fixed frost being active through Main Menu
  • Fixed god rays being active through Main Menu
  • Fixed bridge lamp posts not being glass
  • Fixed bridge lamp posts being always "turned on"
  • Adjusted snow coverage on some models
  • Fixed cloud shadows in winter being too strong and wrong color
  • Trees shader wind reaction changed
  • Fixed rain stopping abruptly
  • Rain not showing if camera moved too fast
  • Fields now accumulate water during rain (Visual)
  • Rain to Sunny transition changed to allow water to "evaporate" on the fields
  • Rain particles now adjust scale to makeup for fewer particles on lower quality
  • Fixed rain wheat color being too strong
  • Re-worked fog calculations for butterflies
  • Fixed rain being jittering when moving or rotating camera
  • Added Time Wind Support To Flag Lines
  • Added support for poop on drains to increase/decrease with rain
  • Added support for height map to roads shader
  • Added rain accumulation to roads (Ultra-Quality only)
  • Fixed Messengers Guild rotating part not being affected by wind
  • Fixed Windmill rotating parts not being affected by wind
  • Agnes feast now works properly
  • Giovanni feast now has correct tooltip
  • Wooden bridge now has a proper description.
  • Stockpile now has correct icon
  • Grapes and Grape juice can now be stored in granaries built on old saves.
  • Fixed issue where feast UI wouldn't update properly
  • Fixed issue where feast hall would operate without full staff.
  • Fixed issue with Winifred's third date being completed when triggered
  • Fixed issue where fish on the edge of the hut's area would not be reachable.
  • Fixed issue where soldiers would move to join their squad when finished training
  • Fixed issue where workers could get stuck in front of Embassy
  • Fixed loading game during rain would make grass display with strange color
  • Fixed specular colors not loading/saving properly
  • Fixed loading saves during rain would lead to unloaded rain features
  • Fixed wetness would continue changing even on pause
  • Fixed loading rain after it starts stopping to rain would lead to starting to rain again
  • Fixed rivers not having dynamic specular color
  • Fixed rivers not having water drops during rain
  • Fixed forest bushes would appear through town well
  • Fixed a few issues causing fablings to get stuck.
  • Grape juice now shows up in production controls menu
  • Fixed Ocean Shader not supporting water drops
  • You can now move/destroy material carts and coffers.
  • Adjusted entrance to ministry of culture.
  • Several localization fixes
  • Disabled local avoidance for pathing agents to help reduce stuck issues
  • Fixed exploit that let you place more than 1 of limited buildings.
  • Fixed issue that prevented quests from repeating.
  • Fixed issue where trees would not become visible again if you destroyed an unconfirmed foundation piece on top of the tree.
  • Fixed issue where placing harvest guild could break game.
  • Adjusted waves placement
  • Fixed ocean shader normal (water drops) being too sharp during rain

Optimizations

  • Optimized interior mappings
  • Added rain particle quality settings
  • Optimized wheat shader
  • Optimized river shader
  • Optimized Ocean Shader
  • Optimized ground shader

