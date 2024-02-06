Ancestor Wood Update

v0.7.1 Update
- With this update, a new map, a new mode, new captives and new systems are added to the game.
New Captives
Alluin is a druid who can control birds.
Eltaor is a forest elf who can use forbidden books.
King Tholder, as ruler of Cratland, has come to end the spell.
Although there is not much information about him, it is known that he is a bounty hunter.
Protector of the wood elves.
Half wolf half elf.
Other Updates
- A new map called Sewer has been introduced, which players at Diamond 3 rank level can enter.
- A new game mode has been added. (Lambert's Adventures)
- Impact is now 50% off.
Changed files in this update