 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Impact update for 6 February 2024

Ancestor Wood Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13378623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.1 Update

  • With this update, a new map, a new mode, new captives and new systems are added to the game.

New Captives

Alluin is a druid who can control birds.

Eltaor is a forest elf who can use forbidden books.

King Tholder, as ruler of Cratland, has come to end the spell.

Although there is not much information about him, it is known that he is a bounty hunter.

Protector of the wood elves.

Half wolf half elf.

Other Updates

  • A new map called Sewer has been introduced, which players at Diamond 3 rank level can enter.
  • A new game mode has been added. (Lambert's Adventures)
  • Impact is now 50% off.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2362011 Depot 2362011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link