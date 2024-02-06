 Skip to content

Noblesse Oblige: Legacy of the Sorcerer Kings update for 6 February 2024

Noblesse Oblige v0.10.1.2 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've released a hotfix for a few minor issues.

v0.10.1.2 Hotfix

= Bugfixes

  • Addressed a spot where it was possible to get stuck in Chapter 9.
  • Fixed a bug with "Religious Orders of Velonia" which caused the book to get stuck in an infinite loop.

