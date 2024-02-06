Noblesse Oblige v0.10.1.2 Hotfix

I've released a hotfix for a few minor issues.
v0.10.1.2 Hotfix
= Bugfixes
- Addressed a spot where it was possible to get stuck in Chapter 9.
- Fixed a bug with "Religious Orders of Velonia" which caused the book to get stuck in an infinite loop.
