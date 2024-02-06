 Skip to content

Just Click The Button update for 6 February 2024

Small Patch

Build 13378410

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some visual bugs related to text wrapping.

Did some points balancing changes:
-Crit clicks gets worse the more it gets upgraded
-Points needed for next level gets slightly higher after reaching 1 million+ points

