Small Patch

-Fixed some visual bugs related to text wrapping.
Did some points balancing changes:
-Crit clicks gets worse the more it gets upgraded
-Points needed for next level gets slightly higher after reaching 1 million+ points
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed some visual bugs related to text wrapping.
Did some points balancing changes:
-Crit clicks gets worse the more it gets upgraded
-Points needed for next level gets slightly higher after reaching 1 million+ points
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update