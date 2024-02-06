 Skip to content

Booty Calls update for 6 February 2024

Update!

Build 13378354

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To all Booty Calls players,

sexy new update announcement!

We bring you a smarter and smoother gaming experience! We've made the latest update:

User Interface Improvements User Interface Improvements: Addressed several interface issues to ensure a more intuitive and seamless gaming experience.

Thank you for your enthusiasm and support. Immerse yourself in the game while enjoying the sophisticated visuals!

Thank you for always having fun playing with the Booty Calls girls!
Booty Calls staff

Changed files in this update

Booty Calls MacOSX Depot 823551
  • Loading history…
Booty Calls Windows Depot 823552
  • Loading history…
Booty Calls Windows (x64) Depot 823553
  • Loading history…
