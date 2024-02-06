Share · View all patches · Build 13378354 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy

To all Booty Calls players,

sexy new update announcement!

We bring you a smarter and smoother gaming experience! We've made the latest update:

User Interface Improvements User Interface Improvements: Addressed several interface issues to ensure a more intuitive and seamless gaming experience.

Thank you for your enthusiasm and support. Immerse yourself in the game while enjoying the sophisticated visuals!

Thank you for always having fun playing with the Booty Calls girls!

Booty Calls staff