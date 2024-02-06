1 Modifier adds exchange refresh function
2 Zhao Yun's active skills have been adjusted
3 New Dragon Set (Gun)
4. Increase the number of exchange skill books to be refreshed each time
5 Other Optimizations and Tweaks
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 6 February 2024
Adjust the update
