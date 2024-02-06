 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 6 February 2024

Adjust the update

Share · View all patches · Build 13378348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Modifier adds exchange refresh function
2 Zhao Yun's active skills have been adjusted
3 New Dragon Set (Gun)
4. Increase the number of exchange skill books to be refreshed each time
5 Other Optimizations and Tweaks

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646251 Depot 2646251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link