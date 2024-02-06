Undying Sale, Spring Festival Gifts, "Cody's Kingdom Mode"

Hey all!

We've got a quick update from the development team on what's coming up with Undying!

However, before we get to that, we are happy to announce that Undying is experiencing a 30% sale right now as part of a Midweek Madness, there's no better time to grab Undying than now!

Not only that, we have some gifts for everyone to enjoy!

First, there is the new outfit that represents delicate and resilient power, while being inspired by the East.

Secondly, there are some firecrackers to light off and have fun with. These are a limited-time item and can be claimed every day, so don't miss out!

Last but not least, tentatively called "Cody's Kingdom" is the brand new update to Survival Mode that'll be coming soon! We'll have a teaser later this week as well as some dev blogs to explain what's happening, so stay tuned!

Thanks for your Undying support, we couldn't have done it without you all!

_(Year of Dragon image by Freepik)_