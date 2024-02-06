My Dream Setup Anniversary Update



My Dream Setup will be 1 year old very soon (February 20). We would like to thank you for the huge amount of your feedback, reviews and comments. It motivates us a lot to make more and more updates.

For the anniversary of My Dream setup we would like to delight you with a major new update. Here is what the new update contains: Better Blueprint, bigger rooms, custom weather, new items and much more.

In this update, we have improved Blueprint. Now your rooms can be even bigger. We also added a separate button to remove all furniture. Another new feature is that when you click to delete all furniture or an entire room, a confirmation window will appear. We did this to avoid accidental deletion of a room.

Custom Mousepads

Added the ability to upload custom images to mouse pads as well as mats with stitched edges. A lot of people asked us to add this and we listened.

Dark Theme

You will now be able to switch between a dark and light theme

Mirrors



We've also added mirrors

Stickers

Another innovation that we've been asked for for a long time - stickers. (Custom sticker will be added later)

Custom Weather Tool

A new tool that will allow you to customize your rooms even better. This tool will allow you to change the light outside the window, the light in the room, GodRays color, as well as enable rain or snow

New WallPappers And Floors

26 new wallpapers and 34 new floor materials.

Other Changes

Saving of custom images, weather, objects turn on/off state and pets animations

Fireplace icon changed to better show it's functionality

Some old wallpaper was fixed to be seamless

Better placing of object that can be placed on both walls and floors

UI masks improvements

Bug Fixes

Pets mute switch now works correclty

Items scrolling now works even if you are scrolling not over the items

Fixed all wrong Undo behaviours

Keep up with the latest news

We share all the updates on several platforms. Join our other communities to stay up-to-date!

Twitter TikTok

Have a great time playing our game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2200780/My_Dream_Setup/