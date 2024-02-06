My Dream Setup Anniversary Update

My Dream Setup will be 1 year old very soon (February 20). We would like to thank you for the huge amount of your feedback, reviews and comments. It motivates us a lot to make more and more updates.
For the anniversary of My Dream setup we would like to delight you with a major new update. Here is what the new update contains: Better Blueprint, bigger rooms, custom weather, new items and much more.
Blueprint Update and bigger rooms
In this update, we have improved Blueprint. Now your rooms can be even bigger. We also added a separate button to remove all furniture. Another new feature is that when you click to delete all furniture or an entire room, a confirmation window will appear. We did this to avoid accidental deletion of a room.
Custom Mousepads
Added the ability to upload custom images to mouse pads as well as mats with stitched edges. A lot of people asked us to add this and we listened.
Dark Theme
You will now be able to switch between a dark and light theme
Mirrors
We've also added mirrors
Stickers
Another innovation that we've been asked for for a long time - stickers. (Custom sticker will be added later)
Custom Weather Tool
A new tool that will allow you to customize your rooms even better. This tool will allow you to change the light outside the window, the light in the room, GodRays color, as well as enable rain or snow
New WallPappers And Floors
26 new wallpapers and 34 new floor materials.
Other Changes
- Saving of custom images, weather, objects turn on/off state and pets animations
- Fireplace icon changed to better show it's functionality
- Some old wallpaper was fixed to be seamless
- Better placing of object that can be placed on both walls and floors
- UI masks improvements
Bug Fixes
- Pets mute switch now works correclty
- Items scrolling now works even if you are scrolling not over the items
- Fixed all wrong Undo behaviours
Keep up with the latest news
We share all the updates on several platforms. Join our other communities to stay up-to-date!
Twitter TikTok
Have a great time playing our game!
Changed files in this update