 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 6 February 2024

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 02.06.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13378198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance will start on
February 06, 2024.

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

[Maintenance Duration]
02/06 23:00 ~ 02/07 02:00 (PST)

[Maintenance Details]

  1. Valentine Check-In Login Bonus
  2. Valentine Special Buff Wave
  3. Weekly Arcade Mode Challenge: Rebound
  4. Mileage Shop Item List Update
  5. Reward Distribution:
  • The Fixer's Stealth Mission Event

============================================

Please know that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

- 3on3 Freestyle Team

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 13378198
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link