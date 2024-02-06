Scheduled Server Maintenance: 02.06.2024

Greetings, Ballers,
We want to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance will start on
February 06, 2024.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
[Maintenance Duration]
02/06 23:00 ~ 02/07 02:00 (PST)
[Maintenance Details]
- Valentine Check-In Login Bonus
- Valentine Special Buff Wave
- Weekly Arcade Mode Challenge: Rebound
- Mileage Shop Item List Update
- Reward Distribution:
- The Fixer's Stealth Mission Event
============================================
Please know that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
