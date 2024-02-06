Scheduled Server Maintenance: 02.06.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13378198 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 07:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance will start on

February 06, 2024.

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

[Maintenance Duration]

02/06 23:00 ~ 02/07 02:00 (PST)

[Maintenance Details]

Valentine Check-In Login Bonus Valentine Special Buff Wave Weekly Arcade Mode Challenge: Rebound Mileage Shop Item List Update Reward Distribution:

The Fixer's Stealth Mission Event

============================================

Please know that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

- 3on3 Freestyle Team