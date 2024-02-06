Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.1.3-V1.1.4

Version V1.1.3-V1.1.4 Update:

Dear generals, thank you for your active feedback, and we continue to optimize the game. In this update, we primarily addressed some known bugs and made adjustments for free exploration after completing the main story.

Details:

Fixed an issue with NPCs behaving abnormally in some scenes after completing the main story.

Fixed an problem where certain air walls in some scenes remained open after completing the main story.

Fixed an issue where some teleportation points in certain scenes were not activated after completing the main story.

Adjusted the trigger range for the teleportation point at the Qing and Xu border.

Fixed a problem where pets continued to pick up items when the backpack was full.

Fixed a bug related to the quest progression of burning Yi Jing.

Adjusted post-game tasks to allow for free exploration.

Fixed the bug causing a freeze when returning from Narrow Canyon to Zheng Village. [For users affected by this bug, load the automatic save "2" to proceed. If the issue persists, please contact the administrator promptly.]

Thank you for your understanding and support, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game!