V1.0.100 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/8ade659d04ec4891e12018c4ee485bb48c3f271f.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/f4778fe36e0f602b5186ab10b4730ce0880f7f84.png)[/url]

Artifact Seeker Demo will be available on Steam Next Fest

Thanks to all the players of who have been supporting our game, the demo version of Artifact Seeker will be available from Feb 5th - 12th.

The prologue, demo, full version will share the same progress, so no need to worry lossing your progress.

Demo will unlock a new character - Stella, Stella is an elven ranger, proficient in arrows, traps, poisons.

Everyone is welcome to have a try. If you find any bugs or negative experiences in the demo, please leave a message, we will fix the problem ASAP.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

New

New Character Eleena the bilnd nun open beta

New Spring Festival Event in Palace above the cloud

New artifact red envelope



[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/7708324796092bbe2f3a04d146484090e78b1f6d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/e50c5bf4c63be267faaa1dbb15a9d4563cbdd607.png)[/url]

Adjust

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/c41ea27c055031da7415bea810776434491fbe78.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/1fe4918ce5f075a7519f5c99b0ed6ae83ea839b9.png)[/url]

Bugfix

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/87c31c0bfc42bce45ab6b421ad99c27a6cadcf44.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/960e12d6abdfed7654fb7cd63f7860bd846aeda4.png)[/url]

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"