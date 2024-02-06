Hello, this is the Trinity Survivors development team.

Hello users.
We will share the development team's update direction.
-
We are trying to allow users to play the game through the controller as soon as possible.
-
Multiplay
- We have confirmed that the attack power of the "Watcher" is abnormal.
- Fixes the massive balance and level design of cooperative play, including the "Watcher" modification.
- Multiplay will be reset the ranking and provides a new level.
-
Tactical training
-The secondary growth is being prepared for tactical training.
-The secondary growth will increase the speed of leadership skills, the growth of usable artifacts, and the growth by skill type.
-
Personal training center-> skill training
-The skills will be printed for each character to learn by skill training. (Skill cards are different for each character.)
-
Fix Bug
-It will fix the warning range of some skills of sand.
-It will fix some UI output.
-
Colorblind Mode
-If you can't see the enemy's attack, check the colorblind mode of the settings.
Have a fun game.
thank you
