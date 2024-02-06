 Skip to content

Trinity Survivors update for 6 February 2024

Hello, this is the Trinity Survivors development team.

Build 13378085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello users.
We will share the development team's update direction.

  1. We are trying to allow users to play the game through the controller as soon as possible.

  2. Multiplay

  • We have confirmed that the attack power of the "Watcher" is abnormal.
  • Fixes the massive balance and level design of cooperative play, including the "Watcher" modification.
  • Multiplay will be reset the ranking and provides a new level.

  1. Tactical training
    -The secondary growth is being prepared for tactical training.
    -The secondary growth will increase the speed of leadership skills, the growth of usable artifacts, and the growth by skill type.

  2. Personal training center-> skill training
    -The skills will be printed for each character to learn by skill training. (Skill cards are different for each character.)

  3. Fix Bug
    -It will fix the warning range of some skills of sand.
    -It will fix some UI output.

  4. Colorblind Mode
    -If you can't see the enemy's attack, check the colorblind mode of the settings.

Have a fun game.
thank you

