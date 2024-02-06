Hello, this is the Trinity Survivors development team.

Hello users.

We will share the development team's update direction.

We are trying to allow users to play the game through the controller as soon as possible.

Tactical training

-The secondary growth is being prepared for tactical training.

-The secondary growth will increase the speed of leadership skills, the growth of usable artifacts, and the growth by skill type.

Personal training center-> skill training

-The skills will be printed for each character to learn by skill training. (Skill cards are different for each character.)

Fix Bug

-It will fix the warning range of some skills of sand.

-It will fix some UI output.