Krzyżacy - The Knights of the Cross update for 8 February 2024

Crusader Knight V3.0.10 Patch Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13378011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Call of the Knights V3..0.10 patch update announcement
The main content of this update is as follows: (February 8th)
1、 Optimization and repair

  1. Fix the issue of irreplaceable artifacts being unloaded in the storyline mode;
  2. Fix the issue of occasional tasks not being spawned in the second and third chapters of the plot mode;
  3. Fixed the issue of not dealing cards during battles in the free mode mission "Naive Prototype";
  4. Fix the issue of selecting a consumption card when scrolling over it with the mouse;
  5. Correcting the skill description error in the free mode card "Beyond Limit";
  6. Modify the storyline mode of Rong Jingen. The skill description in the second guide is incorrect;
  7. Optimize the UI display position of free mode territorial resources

