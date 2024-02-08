Crusader Knight V3.0.10 Patch Update Announcement

Call of the Knights V3..0.10 patch update announcement
The main content of this update is as follows: (February 8th)
1、 Optimization and repair
- Fix the issue of irreplaceable artifacts being unloaded in the storyline mode;
- Fix the issue of occasional tasks not being spawned in the second and third chapters of the plot mode;
- Fixed the issue of not dealing cards during battles in the free mode mission "Naive Prototype";
- Fix the issue of selecting a consumption card when scrolling over it with the mouse;
- Correcting the skill description error in the free mode card "Beyond Limit";
- Modify the storyline mode of Rong Jingen. The skill description in the second guide is incorrect;
- Optimize the UI display position of free mode territorial resources
Changed files in this update