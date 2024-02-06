 Skip to content

Cozy Space 物宅空间 update for 6 February 2024

CozySpace Update v1.03.503

Happy Chinese New Year!

New content

This update includes a series of furniture and small decorations with a Chinese New Year's atmosphere. Players can now enter the game after the update to check them out.

Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where players couldn't place chairs near bunk beds.
  • Fixed the problem where using both the scrollbar and drag points simultaneously resulted in incorrect model scaling.
  • Fixed the issue where objects already snapped to walls couldn't be placed when dragging to scale.
  • Fixed the problem where decorations couldn't be placed on walls at certain angles (e.g., 45 degrees).

We appreciate everyone's support and company. In the future, we will bring more updates and optimizations to everyone!

