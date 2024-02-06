 Skip to content

ALAA-MOGUS MUST DIE update for 6 February 2024

UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug with the mini-boss spider (Now it’s not so easy to finish him off)
  • Changed the appearance of the spider mini-boss
  • Improved spider mini-boss mechanics
  • Added new achievements
  • Bugs fixed

