Return to abyss 重返深渊 update for 6 February 2024

Free character skin

Multidimensional Gift bundle
Add multiple character skins for free
-"Swamp Investigator" Aurora
-"Chao Feng" Shengyu

  • "The Fairy in the Painting" Zed
    -"Deep Sea Chapter" Asia
  • "Moonless Emperor" Anna
    -"Gold Medal Chef" Sarah Sauce
  • "Sister of Death" Zed

Fix issues:

  1. Fixed the issue where the achievement "Dangerous Driving" could not be completed.
  2. Fixed the issue where Shengyu’s skin “Vampire Baron” was displayed at an upper position on the settlement interface.
  3. Fixed the issue where the effect of the follower characteristic entry becomes invalid after defeating the BOSS in endless mode.

