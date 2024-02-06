Free character skin

Multidimensional Gift bundle
Add multiple character skins for free
-"Swamp Investigator" Aurora
-"Chao Feng" Shengyu
- "The Fairy in the Painting" Zed
-"Deep Sea Chapter" Asia
- "Moonless Emperor" Anna
-"Gold Medal Chef" Sarah Sauce
- "Sister of Death" Zed
Fix issues:
- Fixed the issue where the achievement "Dangerous Driving" could not be completed.
- Fixed the issue where Shengyu’s skin “Vampire Baron” was displayed at an upper position on the settlement interface.
- Fixed the issue where the effect of the follower characteristic entry becomes invalid after defeating the BOSS in endless mode.
Changed files in this update