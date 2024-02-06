 Skip to content

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Endless mode added to each map

Share · View all patches · Build 13377890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added endless mode to individual maps
  2. Adjusted all endless mode rewards and probabilities
  3. Adjusted the release frequency of movement skills
  4. Teleportation card now supports Warrior's movement skills

