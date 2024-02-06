- Added endless mode to individual maps
- Adjusted all endless mode rewards and probabilities
- Adjusted the release frequency of movement skills
- Teleportation card now supports Warrior's movement skills
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 6 February 2024
Endless mode added to each map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
