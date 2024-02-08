Update v0.26.0: League and conference news

News, news, news:

The big feature here is a new "League News" page, which replaces the League Dashboard (though that view is still available). This news page has newspapers from the league and from each conference, and each newspaper has stories about upcoming games, game results, player award watches, team rankings, and more. In the future, other story types will be added. I think this adds some much needed personality to the game, see the screenshot below!

Clicking the small three-dot menu when playing games now brings up a slightly different dialog, which should help prevent misclicks when you're actually trying to Watch the game. Additionally, you can now restart a game if God Mode is enabled.

Finally, I've made some updates to how the polls work, which will now penalize teams with very los SOS more harshly; going 13-0 but having the worst SOS in the nation should now put you below some 1 and even 2 loss teams with better SOS. This should be more in line with how the real CFB committee ranks teams, and will affect larger custom universes more than the default one.

You can see the full list of changes below.

Features:

Added new "League News" page, with newspaper stories for game results, game previews, player award watches and winners, and team rankings

Minor improvements:

Penalize teams with low SOS more harshly in polls

Change 'Sim Until' dialog to change button layout and prevent misclicks

Add ability to restart in-progress game if God Mode is enabled

Bug fixes:

Fix PDs not showing in game logs if no tackles were in stats too

Fix SOS rank not being on a per-game basis, change SOS to always display per-game value

Prevent F/G keypress from changing recruits when bookmarking recruits

Add measures to prevent skipping through multiple plays at once when playing a game

Thanks for playing!