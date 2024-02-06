CONSORTIUM Remastered: Final BETA 6 (v0.1.39)

C3800 Missile Defense minigame is fixed!

IMPROVEMENTS:

-More Info Console images (total of 52 can now be found, and counting…)

-Lighting improvements to cockpit, hallway 3, bathroom and mission ops

-VT is now disabled during the mXXXXX scene

FIXES:

-Rewrote the C3800 Missile Defense Minigame "targetting system" which fixes the issues with not being able to fire missiles or lasers

-Adjusted exposure compensation for package builds (should result in a darker overall world which is closer to intended/reality)

-Fixed controller icons on OK buttons on different screens being a white box instead of the icon

-Now failing "Go see Doc" objective if player abandons intro Med Bay convo that leads to the med chair turning on. This gives players a way to skip the brain scanning if they wish and fixes the objective being stuck on.

TWEAKS:

-When getting CMC from K15, she now refrains from doing her working HUD anim loop (i.e using her AVP v10 ;-P) until after she stops talking to the player.