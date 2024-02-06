[New build - DEFAULT] 24w05a: Crystals

This build adds a new resources: crystals.

For now there is a single crystal type, used as a medium tier resource to craft lightcruises engine.

During survival the player will have to build a spaceship in order to reach asteroids where they will spawn.

Several more crystals will be added over time as higher tier resources.

What should they be called? Don't hesitates to share your ideas!

Suggestions

Different item replacement logic when picking up items

Bugfixes:

#5440 Hull point increase when deleting block

#5457 Cannot exit kiosk window with Escape key

Electrolyser cannot push both hydrogen and oxygen in some cases

#5451 Ship description do not save

#5328 Fuel link can be incorrect in some position

#5454 Spaceship max speed incorrect

#5414 FPS camera wobble

#5458 Laser VFX issue

Life support not refreshing when door closes

Thanks for playing!