This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

There will be no scheduled maintenance for UNDECEMBER on Feb. 8 (Thu).

If there are any changes, we will inform you through a separate notice.

Please see the details below to avoid any inconvenience.

1. Maintenance Schedule

There will be no scheduled maintenance on Feb. 8 (Thu).

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.