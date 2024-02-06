GM Events - Seek and Conquer & Explosive Showdown!

Share · View all patches · Build 13377597 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 12:33:26 UTC by Wendy

GM Event: Seek and Conquer!

Prepare yourselves for the ultimate challenge as we present the GM Hunt Event! From February 6th to February 12th, 2024, Our GM will be hiding and playing in your game. Awaiting for your pursuit.

Event Details:

When: February 6-12, 2024

Objective: Find and eliminate GMs hiding in the game.

Rewards: Submit a screenshot of each kill to receive a MYST-THORNED TEMPEST.

Limit: 5 Rewards per person

Submission Deadline: February 13, 2024 (CET)

How to Participate:



Spot a GM. (GM will be joining randomly) Eliminate them. Snap a screenshot. Submit it in this discord link along with your IGN (https://discord.com/channels/372244582865305600/1111181139290365952 )

Gear up, track down the GMs, and claim victory!

GM Event: Explosive Showdown!

Get ready for an explosive extravaganza in celebration of the Spring Festival! Join our GM Event featuring 3 matches of 5v5 with flamethrowers and explosives only.(first come first serve)

Event Details:



Date: January 22, 2024 (will announced soon)

Matches: 5v5, 3 matches (different players every match)

Weapon Restriction: Flamethrower and Explosives only

Objective: Achieve 100 kills in each match

Map: Bloody Canyon

Rewards:

Winners can choose one from the following:

MYST Box - Thorned Tempest (x5)

MYST Box - February Gear (under development) (x5)

MYST Box - Hades (x5)

MYST - Mythological (x5)

MYST - Ice Knight (x5)

Losers receive x1 of their selected box.

*If nothing is selected, players will receive MYST Box - FEB Weapons by default.



Claim Your Victory

Prepare your team, secure your spot, and be the first to battle it out in this explosive showdown!

Good luck, and may the best team emerge victorious!

===================================

Please follow us on:

Discord: https://discord.gg/combatarms

VFUN Lounge: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_classic/all

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/combatarmstheclassic.vfun