Patch #27 Channel Redeems are here!

🚀
Hey there, amazing creators! 🌟
This new patch we bring you Twitch Channel Point Redeems integration inside the mtion app 🎉
Channel Point Redeems
We added Twitch's channel point redeems inside the mtion app, so now you can easily set up your channel redeems right inside of your mtion clubhouse for your chat to use! Simply go to the interaction mode, and hook up your channel redeems to actions
Check out the tutorial!
Change Log
- Add channel point redeems and new chat trigger
- Fix desktop capture bug not displaying in mtion scene
- Fix mouse capture bug not showing other connected displays when enabled
- Improve performance of desktop capture and fix crash that can happen on some PCs
- Fix out-logout issue when mtion studio is disconnected from server
- Minor UI tweaks
