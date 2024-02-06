Partial correction update regarding 4000 series

-Fixed an issue where all doors would close when using the 3/4 close switch on the 4000 series.

-Fixed an issue where the door opening sound could be heard when operating the reopen door switch on the 4000 series with all doors open.

-Fixed an issue where part of the motor sound would disappear when accelerating with the brakes on the 4000 series.

-Adjusted the sitting and standing positions of the 4000 series passengers.

-Fixed an issue where some polygons of the 4000 series were protruding from the vehicle body.

Original text (Japanese)

4000形に関しての一部修正アップデート

・4000形で3/4閉スイッチを扱うとすべての扉が閉まる不具合を修正しました。

・4000形で全ドア開の状態で再開閉スイッチを操作をするとドアが開く音がする不具合を修正しました。

・4000形にて、ブレーキを残したまま加速するとモーター音が一部消える不具合を修正しました。

・4000形の乗客の座る位置、立ち位置を調整しました。

・4000形の一部ポリゴンが車体からはみ出ていたのを修正しました。