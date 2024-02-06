PLASTOMORPHOSIS: UPDATED TO V1.1

Patch Notes:
PLASTOMORPHOSISVersion 1.1
Changed:
- attempted to address the 'Modern controls' behavior, specifically the issue with 'looped moving in circles'. Note that the bug may persist when switching from a fixed camera to a player-following camera. I still recommend playing with 'Tank' controls for the optimal experience;
- added special ‘dark portals’ on the ‘Shadow Corn Fields’ levels to make backtracking easier;
- minor fixes.
Added:
- Added support for two new languages: Simplified Chinese and Ukrainian.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2459430
Changed files in this update