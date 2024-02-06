 Skip to content

Plastomorphosis update for 6 February 2024

PLASTOMORPHOSIS: UPDATED TO V1.1

Patch Notes:

PLASTOMORPHOSISVersion 1.1

Changed:
  • attempted to address the 'Modern controls' behavior, specifically the issue with 'looped moving in circles'. Note that the bug may persist when switching from a fixed camera to a player-following camera. I still recommend playing with 'Tank' controls for the optimal experience;
  • added special ‘dark portals’ on the ‘Shadow Corn Fields’ levels to make backtracking easier;
  • minor fixes.
Added:
  • Added support for two new languages: Simplified Chinese and Ukrainian.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2459430

