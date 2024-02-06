Click Real Fast - Update Notes - 2024-02-05

Changelog 2024-02-05:
-
Added support for video backgrounds -- See Steam Guide > 2.1.1: Video Backgrounds
-
Music volume slider controls video background volume (if use_audio is enabled)
-
Added multiplayer cursor synchronization -- Each player's cursor selection is now reflected across all clients
-
Added Game Log -- View previous game progress through Main Menu > Game Logs
-
Changed mysterious button functionality
-
Changed transparency and color of all scrollbars -- Now more visible
-
Fixed cursor selection scrollbar not appearing
-
Fixed background selection scrollbox mouse/controller scroll direction
-
Added color cycling for dynamic background selections
-
Randomized dynamic background/cursor preview color cycles
-
Added slider to control main counter text opacity
-
Changed main menu layout -- added labels for "Menu", "Workshop", "Multiplayer" buttons
-
Changed settings menu layout
-
Added menu headers
-
Fixed main menu showing through settings page
-
Added V-Sync toggle
-
Added lobby ID toggle (click on top-left corner of screen)
-
Updated custom folder instructions (backgrounds, music, cursors) to contain links to their respective guide sections
Click Real Fast, sparking change one click at a time
Changed files in this update