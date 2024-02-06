 Skip to content

Click Real Fast update for 6 February 2024

Click Real Fast - Update Notes - 2024-02-05

Share · View all patches · Build 13377189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 2024-02-05:

  • Added support for video backgrounds -- See Steam Guide > 2.1.1: Video Backgrounds

  • Music volume slider controls video background volume (if use_audio is enabled)

  • Added multiplayer cursor synchronization -- Each player's cursor selection is now reflected across all clients

  • Added Game Log -- View previous game progress through Main Menu > Game Logs

  • Changed mysterious button functionality

  • Changed transparency and color of all scrollbars -- Now more visible

  • Fixed cursor selection scrollbar not appearing

  • Fixed background selection scrollbox mouse/controller scroll direction

  • Added color cycling for dynamic background selections

  • Randomized dynamic background/cursor preview color cycles

  • Added slider to control main counter text opacity

  • Changed main menu layout -- added labels for "Menu", "Workshop", "Multiplayer" buttons

  • Changed settings menu layout

  • Added menu headers

  • Fixed main menu showing through settings page

  • Added V-Sync toggle

  • Added lobby ID toggle (click on top-left corner of screen)

  • Updated custom folder instructions (backgrounds, music, cursors) to contain links to their respective guide sections

