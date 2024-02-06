What's new in version 1.11

Ancient Civilizations scenario

Finally releasing the first scenario: Ancient Civilizations.

Civilizations of the Mediterranean and Near-Middle East / Mesopotamia, from the Bronze Age to Classical Antiquity - Carthage, Rome, Sparta, Hittites, Egypt, Babylon, Persia, Assyria. Each empire has different significant starting bonus and penalty, requiring implementation of different strategy.

This is a conquest-oriented scenario: VPs for Dogmas and Sacred Mountains are decreased, victory can only be achieved by conquest of Holy Lands or Apocalypse. Holy Regions start with size 2 and their bonuses for Power, Knowledge and Gold generation are increased to 3x.

Take your empire from the dawn of civilization and race towards Iron Age. Watch out for barbarian hordes and monsters coming from outer, wild regions of the ancient world!

Possibility to give up a game

You can now give up a game to access the history review and reveal the map.

Giving up is irrevocable, you will be crushed by monsters and must continue to play the game for 3 more turns. After that you will lose and can access the history review.

Be aware that reloading any save game file of the game which you have given up, will also result in the surrender.

Scenario info section added to Help, so you can check exact full rules of the scenario which you're playing.

Shrines and Fortifications under construction now show a hammer icon.

Fixes for lower screen resolution (better sizing of Knowledge, Dogma and Production screens)

Fixes of known bugs.