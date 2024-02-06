Mass Sacrifice and Hotfix!

Discovered a potentially major bug with Saturdays release, this is now fixed. Also gave cults a faction power called Mass sacrifice! (Its the first of many and its generic to all cults)

It still feels too weak sometimes but its actually quite powerful read more below!

Changes:

-Fixed somewhat major bug where unit deployable cache didn't clear after moving, causing some immense problems like units not being able to build around them, instead using the previous tiles neighbors etc. (I had thought I got lucky this release and didnt introduce any major bugs, but alas)

-Added "Mass Sacrifice" faction power tile effect to all cults.

Which instantly kills all wildlife units and buildings within a two tile radius and grants resources per kill.

It sounds overpowered until you realize that they dont capture using the power unlike kingdoms. Which is actually quite a major difference (and it only activates when building first level hideouts).

It also has a cool particle effect and sound effect though :P



-Building while on a building is now allowed as long as the unit has 1 or more deploy range.