Hockey Legacy Manager 24 update for 6 February 2024

Community Roster Fix

Build 13376932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This updates fixes an issue with the community rosters. Go to Settings -> Roster Account -> Clear Roster Cache.

Thank you for your patience! :)

