New Updates + Spring Festival Sale!

Greetings, Inmates!

With Spring Festival just around the corner, we’d like to spread some festive cheer with everyone (pss and of cos some new content)!

Exclusive 12% Spring Festival Discount!

From 6-15 February, we're offering an exclusive 12% discount on Back to the Dawn. Now’s the perfect time to dive in and explore every nook and cranny of this gripping prison survival game!

In addition, we've just released a new update, and here's a sneak peek of what's included!

New Content

Added a new escape route. [spoiler]Pfft you thought I would spoil it for you? No way! 😜[/spoiler]

Added a new achievement "Strength": The power of my fists is only superficial. My strength comes from within... I'm not fighting alone.

Bug Fixes

Fixed some known bugs and made some language adjustments.

Finally, we wish everyone a joyful Spring Festival filled with prosperity, happiness, and numerous exciting adventures at Boulderton Prison!