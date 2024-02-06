 Skip to content

99 Waves update for 6 February 2024

V1.03 Patch - Save/Load, Gacha Skip

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now "Save/Load" feature is officially out!

Check the ruins in the sky ;)

Now difficulty+ weapon also gives extra gold when game over.

Now you can SKIP gacha opening when you gacha 10 weapons at once! Get more weapons faster!

