Dungeon Maker update for 6 February 2024

Version 1.0.1

Build 13376704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes:

  • a bug fix for loading enemies into the campaign map editor that could occur if enemy save files were blank
  • Giant Mushrooms
  • Big Mushrooms
  • Glowing Mushrooms
  • Colourful caves
  • Moss

