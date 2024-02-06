Update Notes for v0.2.9

Improvements
- Added more tower maps
- Better Dryad shot animations
- Updated defense sounds to better handle simultaneous defense sounds
- New swipe attack animations
- Semi-transparent avatar for Guldaeva's remote presence
- Slimmer asset size
- Misc animation touch-ups for Kalresh
- Updated Necropolis and Forest background art and pin placement
- Sounds for imps and campfire UI
Bugfixes
- Fixed a display bug wherein performing a magic smash with familiar/tremor spell would erroneously draw a blue arrow indicating hero motion toward the target
- Enemy melee slash vfx
- Fixed edge case bugs when both hero and decoy are in melee reach
Changed files in this update