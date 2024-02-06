 Skip to content

Quarterstaff update for 6 February 2024

Update Notes for v0.2.9

Build 13376687

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added more tower maps
  • Better Dryad shot animations
  • Updated defense sounds to better handle simultaneous defense sounds
  • New swipe attack animations
  • Semi-transparent avatar for Guldaeva's remote presence
  • Slimmer asset size
  • Misc animation touch-ups for Kalresh
  • Updated Necropolis and Forest background art and pin placement
  • Sounds for imps and campfire UI

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a display bug wherein performing a magic smash with familiar/tremor spell would erroneously draw a blue arrow indicating hero motion toward the target
  • Enemy melee slash vfx
  • Fixed edge case bugs when both hero and decoy are in melee reach

