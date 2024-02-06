New Xtra World and 5-Year Anniversary!

It's the 5-Year Anniversary of A Dance of Fire and Ice!

Thank you so much for playing our game all these years. It's been amazing to watch how the custom level community has gotten better and better over time. The levels that the community has made are so creative, and the skills on display by the streamers who play them have been really impressive. We're a really small team, so we never imagined that people would still be playing after all this time.

We hope you continue to enjoy the game! To celebrate, we've added one new Xtra World and a set of new Featured Levels.

Version 2.7.0

New Xtra World: Miko Skip

Music by Kirara Magic

Level Design by Astral Overseer and KanoKaz

Level VFX by Editor AlriC and KanoKaz

Special Thanks to lifliif

A short, relaxing world for players of all skill levels. You can find it on Xtra Island!

New Featured Levels

Overnote' - Amulet

Level by FluffyYoshi & Nickname

FluffyYoshi, known for their tough stamina-testing charts, and Nickname, known for their contributions in some of the popular custom levels today, have come together to create a beautiful but challenging level that tests players in their mechanical skill and stamina. Prepare for a speedy challenge!

Ssimille - Surreal Walk

Level by Bingsu

Level creators can be Artists too! This is demonstrated by the well-respected Ssimille, composing one of his tracks, Surreal Walk! Interpreted by another well-respected creator, Bingsu, this level takes you on a surreal walk through the wonders of the Greek era, as your sense of time will be realized.

Halv - Wings

Level by HanB

A throwback to 2020, when the creators you may have known today start in their humble beginnings. HanB is one of them, as they create yet another fun, electrifying level, with sudden changes of its pace! Enjoy, but be sure to pay attention!

Riya - Artificial Chariot (Ssimille Remix)

Level by hotduck, Hanwol, Bingsu

A perfect ending to one of Team Vega's biggest projects. We were astonished by the impressive gameplay and visuals of the level, especially paired with Ssimille's beautiful remix of Riya's 'Artificial Chariot' from World 12.

iTIC - Triple Sec

Level by Pharah & hyonsu

Pharah is celebrated for being one of, if not, the most talented and skilled VFXers in the ADOFAI community for creating levels that are as if he's using a video editing software! He has appeared many times in the previous LOTY events, and now in LOTY2023, he has finally won the Level Of The Year through his most outstanding level to date, Triple Sec!

ああああ - クローバーのやくそく (Promise of Clover)

Level by Seodawon & Boleumdal Cookie

Seodawon & Boleumdal Cookie won the 'Relaxing Award' category in LOTY2023 through this amazing level that interprets ああああ's song by transporting you into a beautiful dream of warmth and cheerfulness!

Monokuro - Black Rose

Level by CyanAqua

Tutorial music courtesy of 0mni

CyanAqua, and his dedication to making gameplay gimmicks that are fun to play for everyone, were able to win the 'Gimmick Award' in LOTY2023 through Black Rose! It is an RPG Maker-inspired level with a gimmick that is easy to understand, but gets trippy once distractions start to appear!

New Features

Settings Menu: Added new DSP buffer size setting. Lowering this value can lead to improvements in input accuracy for high-level play, but can lead to audio stuttering and glitching. You may also need to go to the calibration screen after changing this setting.

Better audio output detection on mac. Used in the calibration screen for detecting the current output.

Improvements and Bugfixes

Game should support many more tiles on a single level. In our testing, a level with 86,000 tiles used to run at 26 FPS, after optimization it now runs at 128 FPS.

XN-X: Scale planets effect was not working properly

Fixed some Asynchronous Input problems.

Fixed some small graphical glitches

Level Editor

The Scale fields from the Move Decoration and Move Track events can be now left empty to not change one or both of their axis values.

and events can be now left empty to not change one or both of their axis values. Fixed Weird editor behavior with input fields

Game settings menu: Settings would get restarted after restarting the level editor.

Better URL parser when opening level with URL

Thanks so much for playing!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/adofai

Follow us on Cohost: https://cohost.org/7thBeatGames

Join our official Discord server: http://7thbe.at/discord/