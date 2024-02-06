A1.1.0 - Partner Patch

Partners and Summoners:
- Updated all partners acquired when changing class to the partner user class.
- Added class and skill trees for three types of partners.
- Introduced the Partner Item Shop in Nenir Kingdom.
- Established a new location for acquiring both partner user and summon user classes.
- Players now have two options for obtaining these classes:
The original location, which is slightly challenging to access.
A new, easier-to-reach location. However, players only have one chance to change their class at this location. If they decline, they can no longer change their class there.
(Small) Quality of Life Improvements:
- Temporarily added icons for purchasing skills on the skill tree and certain items.
- These icons include Mastery Crystal, EXP Incense, Raw Meat, Carrot, and Herb.
- Updated the 'Combat Guide' with clearer instructions to inform players about the 'normal attack seal' effect after equipping (most) weapons.
Announcements:
- This patch marks the final update for 'Seed of the World: Seeding' (demo).
- Non-critical bugs will no longer receive updates for demo.
