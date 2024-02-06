 Skip to content

Youtuber Survivors update for 6 February 2024

Minor Update :)

Share · View all patches · Build 13376633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Sorry for inconvenience!

  • Bug fix : Now Steam achievement unlock works properly.
  • Bug fix : Difficulty Manager works properly. Challenge higher difficulty level !
  • Added title animation.

