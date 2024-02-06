Chinese New Year Celebration Update is Available!

Howdy all Builders,

We wish you a joyous and festive Chinese New Year! We have prepared a special Celebration Update for you! We hope you can immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere with stunning Chinese New Year-themed decorations 🏮!

We have prepared the Spring Festival Couplets Set and special fireworks and firecrackers!

Changelist:

Singleplayer

New content and features

Added a festive in-game letter for a joyful Chinese New Year, along with Spring Festival Couplets, Year of the Dragon Firework, and Firecrackers.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in the 'Cheery Conspiracy' quest where, under certain conditions, an error in the trigger execution sequence caused the game to freeze.

Fixed the problem of the 'Him' quest leading to a freeze after triggering.

Fixed a conflict between 'Out of the Past' and 'Where's Mi-an' quests, fixing an occurrence where a quest marker appeared above Jasmine's head without triggering dialogue.

Fixed incomplete planting conditions in the 'A Green Wall' quest.

Fixed the display of text-containing images in dialogues, which appeared in Chinese even when the language setting was not in Chinese.

Fixed unexpected lighting effects in the Logan Hideout.

Fixed the issue where holding hands during a meeting with Jane did not occur.

Fixed abnormal wind effects on some trees.

Fixed the noticeable seam issue during mining dungeons when texture quality was set to medium or low.

Fixed the problem where Fang would not have a follow-up interactive bubble after marriage.

Multiplayer

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue of abnormal textures when changing Amirah's alternative clothing.

Fixed the problem in the Chase of Memory event where players' data failed to sync upon rejoining the game after exiting the activity.

Fixed the issue in the Cable Car Date where skipping the sky caused the game to freeze.

Fixed the problem in multiplayer Abandoned Ruins where the displayed level numbers were incorrect upon exiting the interface.

Fixed the problem in controller mode where actions could not be used in photo mode.

Fixed the issue in controller mode where it was possible to view unlocked DLC information pages for NPCs.

Fixed the problem in controller mode where quick switch between different features in Menu UI might cause the game to freeze.

Fixed the problem in controller mode where certain functionality buttons in the social interface were unresponsive.

Fixed the issue of overlapping player appearances in the marriage cutscene.

We wish you will enjoy the fun, and may the Year of the Dragon bring you boundless happiness and joyful moments with family and friends! We hope you all enjoy Sandrock adventures!

Gong Xi Fa Cai! 🧧🐲🎉 (Wish you enlarge your wealth)

Thai: ขอให้คุณขยายทรัพย์สิน

German: Möge dein Reichtum wachsen

French: Que votre richesse s'agrandisse

Portuguese: Desejo que aumente sua riqueza

Italian: Auguro che ampli la tua ricchezza

Russian: Желаю вам увеличить свое богатство

Spanish: Deseo que aumentes tu riqueza

Korean: 부자되세요

Last but not least

A huge shoutout to @Kisaragi Kanon , @neirina , @KJane (love u, Pathea) , @Sarah(DEV APPRECIATION GANG) , @Justman10000 , @Cleud , @LadyChiv , @Tricia in the sky with diamonds , @Peter Rey , @ReadyMeal55 , for their invaluable assistance in proofreading our localization for the Chinese New Year content! Your attention to detail and expertise have played a crucial role in ensuring that our content is accurately translated and culturally sensitive. We deeply appreciate your dedication and contribution to making our game accessible and enjoyable for all players. Thank you for your outstanding work!

Fun Facts of Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is a cherished tradition in China, marking the start of the lunar new year between January 21st and February 20th. It's a time for family reunions and cultural festivities, featuring rituals, dragon dances, lantern displays, and vibrant fireworks. Red, symbolizing luck, dominates the celebrations. People exchange good wishes such as 'wealth,' 'happiness,' and 'luck' for blessings and prosperity. Chinese families also adorn their homes with Spring Festival couplets, which are poetic phrases expressing good fortune and happiness. Fireworks further illuminate the night sky, adding a dazzling spectacle to the festivities, believed to chase away negative forces and welcome the new year with a burst of positive energy.

The festive atmosphere brims with hope and joy for a prosperous new year. We wish you a great Chinese New Year in Sandrock!

