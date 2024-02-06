 Skip to content

Spectator 2 update for 6 February 2024

Hotfix #1

Hotfix #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Changelog
Level 1:

Fixed camera for co-op
Fixed geometry of the med department
Fixed the position of the carpet in the containment room
Level 2:

Fixed foliage, added wind
Level 3:

Fixed posters in the warehouse
Level 5:

Added new images to security monitors
Level 6:

Fixed anomaly (handprint) at the restaurant entrance
Fixed anomaly with plate in the dining room

Upcoming:

Lighting improvements
Complete audio overhaul, including anomaly sounds!

This hotfix addresses a number of bugs and issues that were reported by players.
I'm working on further improvements and updates, which will be released in the future.
Thank you for your feedback and support!

