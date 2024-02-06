Hotfix Changelog

Level 1:

Fixed camera for co-op

Fixed geometry of the med department

Fixed the position of the carpet in the containment room

Level 2:

Fixed foliage, added wind

Level 3:

Fixed posters in the warehouse

Level 5:

Added new images to security monitors

Level 6:

Fixed anomaly (handprint) at the restaurant entrance

Fixed anomaly with plate in the dining room

Upcoming:

Lighting improvements

Complete audio overhaul, including anomaly sounds!

This hotfix addresses a number of bugs and issues that were reported by players.

I'm working on further improvements and updates, which will be released in the future.

Thank you for your feedback and support!